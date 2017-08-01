JULIE GICHURU’s tweet on the murder of IEBC IT head CHRIS MUSANDO sparks outrage.

Tuesday, 01 August 2017- Fast fading former TV queen Julie Gichuru has been on the receiving end from Kenyans on social media following her comments on the brutal murder of IEBC ICT manager, Chris Musando.





Moments after Musando, who had been missing since Friday was found dead, Julie called on Kenyans to maintain peace and stop pointing fingers over Musando’s death.





She wrote: “Tragic. Dear Kenyans In these trying moments defy the urge to accuse/abuse/hate over party affiliation. We must #Unite #Pray & be vigilant,”





However most Kenyans took issue with her sentiments, the seemingly good intentions notwithstanding.





See the reaction below.



