JUBILEE man caught BRIBING people to attend UHURU rally in MOMBASA (VIDEO)

Thursday, August 03, 2017- This video of a man wearing Jubilee party shirt dishing out money to people in a long queue has left tongues wagging.

From the video, the man hands out money whose denomination is not clear to mostly women carrying Jubilee party flags.





Kenyans have reacted to the video some calling on the IEBC to take action since this is an election offense.





President Uhuru wound up his campaigns in the Coastal region on Wednesday.





Watch the video below and reactions on twitter.







