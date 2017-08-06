It’s all about business! STANDARD on Sunday publishes different headlines for RAILA/UHURU strongholds.

Sunday, August 6, 2017 -The Standard on Sunday has published different headlines ahead of hotly contested August 8 th Election slated for Tuesday .

In Central, the headlines reads “Uhuru smells victory.”

And in Nyanza, the headlines is totally different.

It reads, “Raila smells victory”.

And in Nairobi, the headlines reads, “The Choice is Yours.

You can now smell victory for either Uhuru or Raila depending on your region.

Look at the different headlines published on Sunday Standard.