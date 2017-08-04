Is it TRUE that MAMA IDA ODINGA has BOOKED a flight to PARIS to buy NEW STATE HOUSE furniture? – DETAILS

Friday August 4, 2017

-National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga’s wife has reportedly booked a flight to Paris, France, to buy some new furniture for State House, Nairobi.





According to impeccable sources, Mama Ida is confident that her husband , Raila Odinga, will be elected as fifth President of the Republic of Kenya in next week's presidential election.





Since she wants to be a stylish First Lady, she is going to France to look for a designer who will refurbish State House and also make hospitable for her large NASA family.





Mama Ida’s move comes even as Raila Odinga forms a transition team of eight technocrats and close associates to oversee government handover if he wins the presidency on Tuesday.





The transition headed by Dr Mutakha Kangu has been meeting to identify priority areas if the former Prime Minister is victorious in the closely contested election.





Insiders say Raila plans to introduce drastic measures to rationalise, align and restructure government ministries and departments and reduce public expenditure by eliminating duplication.



