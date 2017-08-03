Is RAILA ODINGA afraid that the KISII COMMUNITY will vote for UHURU next week? – See his latest remark.

Thursday August 3, 2017-

National Super Alliance(NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, seems to be confused on whether the Kisii community will support his presidential bid in August despite bragging that it is his stronghold.





Speaking on Tuesday, Raila begged the Kisii community not to embarrass him the way they embarrassed him in 2013.





Raila asked the Kisii community to deny Jubilee the 25 per cent of votes.





“They claim that they know how to vote. Show them that you can also vote by turning out in large numbers and ensuring that they don’t get even 10 per cent. It will be shameful if [President] Uhuru beats me in my home turf,” said Raila.





The opposition leader addressed rallies in Masimba, Nyacheki, Ogembo, Marani, Nyakoe and Gusii Stadium, urging voters to elect ODM candidates.





He named Kisii Governor James Ongwae, woman representative candidate Janet Ong’era, senator candidate Sam Ongeri and Kitutu Chache North’s Migosi Ogamba.



