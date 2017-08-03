Is KHALWALE sensing that UHURU will beat RAILA ODINGA next week? – See what he said

Thursday, August 3, 2017-

Kakamega Senator, Dr Boni Khalwale, has issued remarks that could mean that he is not sure that National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, will beat President Uhuru Kenyatta in August.





Speaking on Wednesday, while popularizing his Kakamega gubernatorial bid, Khalwale reaffirmed his support for Raila Odinga in this year’s General Election.





“I fully support Mr. Odinga in this year’s election but only for one term. Whether he wins or loses the August 8th poll,” said Khalwale .

He added that after this year’s election it was good for Luo community to support Luhya candidates in 2022 elections.





The vocal senator also accused Budalang’I MP ,Ababu Namwamba, for fronting his personal interests a head of Luhya nation.





“Namwamba should not think that he owns Luhya votes” he said.



