IRISH scholar reveals who will win the TUESDAY election between UHURU and RAILA ODINGA- This is TOO BAD!

Monday August 7,2017

-A renowned Irish scholar has revealed the person who will win the Tuesday’s presidential election in Kenya, which is a tight contest between incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta and aging opposition leader,Raila Odinga.





In an article in one of the major dailies in United Kingdom, Charles Hornsby, who is the Author of Kenya; A History since Independence , said President Uhuru Kenyatta will win the election in round one and there will be no runoff as many Kenyans are anticipating.





“Putting it all together, the predicted result has changed since July, but not by much. I still predict a Jubilee victory by 52% for Kenyatta and Ruto to 48% for Odinga and Musyoka, with all others less than 1% combined . On a 76% turnout, that would be just under 8 million votes for Jubilee and just over 7 million for NASA,” Hornsby wrote.





He said his opinion poll is based on assumption that the new IEBC technology delivers by preventing the dead from voting and clerks from voting for absent voters after the polls close.



