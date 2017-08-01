IPSOS and STAR OPINION POLLS put UHURU ahead of RAILA ODINGA

Tuesday August 1, 2017-

Two surveys conducted by Ipsos Synovate and Star Online have put President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga.





According to the poll by IPSOS, Raila is at 44per cent while Uhuru is at 47 per cent giving the President a comfortable margin in the race.





According to the star if elections are held today, President Uhuru Kenyatta will beat Raila Odinga with 47 percent against 46 percent.





IPSOS conducted its poll between July 22 and 30 while The Star poll was conducted between July 25 and 31. The sample size of IPSOS poll is 4,308 while that of The Star is 4,508.





The margin of error on the IPSOS poll is plus or minus 1.5 while that of The Star is plus or minus 1.28.





Another poll by Infotrak Research gave Raila a lead at 49 per cent with Uhuru trailing at 48 per cent.





The poll results come a week before the country goes to the poll in August.





The Kenyan DAILY POST