‘Ignore rumors,’ former President MWAI KIBAKI’s son JIMMY speaks on his HEALTH.

Tuesday, 01 August 2017- Jimmy Kibaki, the eldest son of former President Mwai Kibaki has rubbished rumors that that his father is critically ill.





Jimmy confirmed that the former President is in good health and urged Kenyans to ignore rumors from malicious individuals.





He told reporters: “Mzee is well, he goes for his regular check-ups and the doctors say he is in good health. I see him regularly and I can confirm that he is okay.”





”He served his country for many years, and we know Kenyans are concerned about Mzee’s health. But I want to assure them that he is enjoying his retirement with his family around him. I ask Kenyans to ignore rumours about Mzee’s health. He is in good health. As a family, we will let Kenyans know if there is any news about the retired president. It is wrong to start claiming he is hospitalised, yet he is well. It’s simply wrong. If by any chance Mzee is unwell, we will let Kenyans know, but for now, there is no cause for alarm.”





Last week, Othaya Member of Parliament, Mary Wambui, refuted reports that Kibaki was fighting for his life.



