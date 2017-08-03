IDA ODINGA confident RAILA will beat UHURU, tells off ungrateful DP RUTO.

Thursday, 03 August 2017- Nasa presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s wife, Ida, is oozing confidence ahead of the hotly contested elections to be held Tuesday next week.





Raila has had three attempts at the presidency but came short and Ida feels this is his time.





Speaking during a TV interview on Wednesday, Ida said: "I have never been too sure like I am right now ... I'm sure this is the time. Over the years, Raila has been craving to make Kenya a better country and I'm sure and I know he can do it,"





On the same breath, she told off ‘ungrateful’ Deputy President William Ruto to stop referring to Raila as ‘Yule Jamaa Wa Vitendawili’ (that guy full of riddles)





According to Ida, its Raila’s vitendawili that trained Ruto politically and therefore he should show gratitude.





She added: "Every time you say 'kitendawili', people pay attention, they want to hear what is coming next. But if you're just giving lectures and warning people ... that is not leadership. People get scared of you. Look at the lighter side of life,"





Ruto was a close ally of Raila before they fell out during the Grand Coalition government.



