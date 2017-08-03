I will kill you-Nairobi WOMAN warns her husband’s CLANDE and accuses her of using “Juju”(PHOTOs)

Thursday, August 3, 2017 -There’s this Nairobi woman who has exposed a lady who has been messing up with her marriage.

The lady who is identified as Mama Joy, has been secretly warming the bed of her husband.

Mama Joy is a home wrecker who allegedly uses “Juju” to trap married men.

This woman has vowed that he will find Mama Joy and teach her lesson that she will never forget.

This is what she posted on social media.





Here are photos of Mama Joy, the randy woman who is allegedly messing up with her marriage.



