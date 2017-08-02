I will beat RAILA ODINGA WITH or WITHOUT your support! –Angry UHURU tells KAMBA community.

Wednesday August 2, 2017-

President Uhuru Kenyatta has told the Kamba community that he will win the upcoming election with or without their support.





Uhuru made the remarks in Wote, Makueni County on Wednesday after he was heckled by rowdy youths who were singing pro- NASA songs.





“We have come to ask for your votes but we are not forcing you to vote for us. You may vote for whoever you want but this time, I assure you, we will beat Raila...we will place him where he belongs,” Uhuru said.





Uhuru, who was visibly angry, also threatened to take unspecified action against chiefs who do not support his government.





“Don’t think we don’t know what is happening in this area. We know what you are doing and we will deal with you after elections,” Uhuru said.





“You think it is the Opposition who is your employer...you have to understand that the motorcycles you are using were provided by Jubilee.” Uhuru added.





Chiefs in Makueni and Kitui counties are campaigning for NASA .





