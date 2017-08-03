I support RAILA ODINGA and his candidates because of KIKUYU ARROGANCE! - MANDAGO says

Thursday August 3, 2017

-Uasin Gishu governor, Jackson Mandago, has said he has no apologies for supporting National Super Alliance (NASA) candidates in Uasin Gishu County.





Speaking on Thursday, Mandago, who was backed by NASA flag bearer Raila Odinga despite being a Jubilee Party candidate, said he does not regret the move.





Last week, Mandago said he will back NASA candidates in Langas and Huruma wards unless the Kikuyu community apologise for supporting his challenger Bundotich Zedekiah Kiprotich alias Buzeki.





Opinion polls have placed Buzeki ahead of the county chief at 54.2 per cent and 42.2 per cent popularity ratings respectively.





Buzeki enjoys support in both urban and rural Uasin Gishu. Observers say he is likely to give Mandago a run for his money.





Kikuyu community are supporting Buzeki and this is the reason Mandago is supporting Raila and his candidates.



