How Naivas Super-Market is stealing from unsuspecting customers- LADY shares evidence (PHOTOs)

Friday, August 4, 2017
Friday, August 4, 2017-One of the Naivas Super-Market branches has been put on the spot.
According to this lady, when you shop at Naivas Super-Market, Westlands, the price that is written on the shelf is not the same with that in the counter.
She noticed this, posted photos as evidence and alerted Kenyans.
Check this out.
