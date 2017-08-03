HILARIOUS! Check out NASA’s crazy CANAAN entourage program that has excited Kenyans.

Thursday, 03 August 2017-

Kenyans are letting their imagination run wild despite of the escalating political temperatures.

One creative guy has come up with this hilarious program for Nasa supporters better known as Nasalites ahead of their journey to Canaan led by their able leader, Raila Odinga alias, Joshua.

If you are not having the best of days, this will leave you in stitches.





8/8/2017

8:00 AM : Kenyans pack quickly, slay queens reminded to pick their selfie sticks and booty boosters. Baba wears a camel skin while Moses Wetangula packs the Ten Commandments.

We bid goodbye to Jimmy Gait and Willy Paul





A short prayer at the banks of Red Sea from Jehovah Wanyonyi, (Yeah, the ninja never died, he just went ahead of unto spy the land)





10:00 AM : We are at River Jordan. Kaos are given 30 minutes to drink water before the journey resumes.





Team Mafisi baptized in the river, their libido is washed away and are now called Team Burukenge.





11:00 AM : . Ken Wamaria leads us in a song as we run around Jericho. Dj Demakufu is on the decks. Kemboi leads the marathon around the walls as slay queens are reminded to remove their high heels





Stubborn walls given to Sonko, he gives them some good blows.





12:00 : Some yellow yellows claim they are hungry and they need pizza. Mudavadi who is in charge of Kitchen and the Dining Hall serves them with manna. Those who refuse to eat eti they only eat pizza are sentenced to be sat on by Willis Raburu.



