Here’s a timetable of NASA supporters on August 8th, These guys are not joking.Editor's Choice, Featured Articles 15:15
Timetable
1. 3:00am - 3:10am waking up
2. 3:10am - 3:20am praying
3. 3:20am - 3:30am refreshing up
4. 3:30am - repeat number 2
5. 3:40am - 4:10am heavy breakfast
6. 4:10am - 4:20am take my ID, Firimbi, and match to my polling station
7. 4:20am - 4:30am repeat number 2
8. 4:30am - 6:00am waiting on the queue in the first position (take some pictures & share via my social media)
9. 6:00am - 6:30am cast my vote to Rt. Hon Raila Amollo
10. 6:30am - 6:40am survey the polling station (take some pictures & share via my social media)
11. 6:40am - 6:50am leave poling station to mobilize others to go and vote, match back home and start parking for Canaan
12. 6:50am - 7:00am repeat number 2
13. 7:00am - 12:00pm follow up the election process in other parts of the country on social media and our Kenyan biased media houses
14. 12:00pm - 12:30pm heavy lunch
15. 12:30pm - 4:00pm enjoy myself with NASArites in my neighborhood
16. 4:00pm - 4:30pm go back to polling station and ACTIVATE OPERATION LINDA VOTES to secure votes counting, tallying and transmission for Baba together with all other NASArites.
Wakihesabu tunahesabu
Wakijumulisha tunajumulisha
Wakituma tunatuma
Wakiannounce tunaannonce
Historical moment is here with us again. True liberation of our great nation to the land of Canaan it is. Become part of the historical people's movement.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
1. 3:00am - 3:10am waking up
2. 3:10am - 3:20am praying
3. 3:20am - 3:30am refreshing up
4. 3:30am - repeat number 2
5. 3:40am - 4:10am heavy breakfast
6. 4:10am - 4:20am take my ID, Firimbi, and match to my polling station
7. 4:20am - 4:30am repeat number 2
8. 4:30am - 6:00am waiting on the queue in the first position (take some pictures & share via my social media)
9. 6:00am - 6:30am cast my vote to Rt. Hon Raila Amollo
10. 6:30am - 6:40am survey the polling station (take some pictures & share via my social media)
11. 6:40am - 6:50am leave poling station to mobilize others to go and vote, match back home and start parking for Canaan
12. 6:50am - 7:00am repeat number 2
13. 7:00am - 12:00pm follow up the election process in other parts of the country on social media and our Kenyan biased media houses
14. 12:00pm - 12:30pm heavy lunch
15. 12:30pm - 4:00pm enjoy myself with NASArites in my neighborhood
16. 4:00pm - 4:30pm go back to polling station and ACTIVATE OPERATION LINDA VOTES to secure votes counting, tallying and transmission for Baba together with all other NASArites.
Wakihesabu tunahesabu
Wakijumulisha tunajumulisha
Wakituma tunatuma
Wakiannounce tunaannonce
Historical moment is here with us again. True liberation of our great nation to the land of Canaan it is. Become part of the historical people's movement.
The Kenyan DAILY POST