Here’s a timetable of NASA supporters on August 8th, These guys are not joking.

5. 3:40am - 4:10am heavy breakfast

6. 4:10am - 4:20am take my ID, Firimbi, and match to my polling station

7. 4:20am - 4:30am repeat number 2

8. 4:30am - 6:00am waiting on the queue in the first position (take some pictures & share via my social media)

9. 6:00am - 6:30am cast my vote to Rt. Hon Raila Amollo

10. 6:30am - 6:40am survey the polling station (take some pictures & share via my social media)

11. 6:40am - 6:50am leave poling station to mobilize others to go and vote, match back home and start parking for Canaan

12. 6:50am - 7:00am repeat number 2

13. 7:00am - 12:00pm follow up the election process in other parts of the country on social media and our Kenyan biased media houses

14. 12:00pm - 12:30pm heavy lunch

15. 12:30pm - 4:00pm enjoy myself with NASArites in my neighborhood

16. 4:00pm - 4:30pm go back to polling station and ACTIVATE OPERATION LINDA VOTES to secure votes counting, tallying and transmission for Baba together with all other NASArites.

Wakihesabu tunahesabu

Wakijumulisha tunajumulisha

Wakituma tunatuma

Wakiannounce tunaannonce

Historical moment is here with us again. True liberation of our great nation to the land of Canaan it is. Become part of the historical people's movement.