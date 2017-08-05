Here is why RAILA ODINGA will beat UHURU KENYATTA on Tuesday – MUTULA KILONZO’s CRYSTAL BALL

Saturday August 5, 2017-

Makueni Senator, Mutula Kilonzo Jnr, has said National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, is assured of a decisive victory on Tuesday, because he has the numbers to send Jubilee Government home.





In an interview with one of the local dailies on Friday, Mutula said that next week’s poll is an easy walk for NASA, adding that President Uhuru Kenyatta should prepare to retire to his Gatundu home.





“NASA’s victory on Tuesday next week is foreseeable and we are confident that Raila’s fourth stab on the presidency will be successful,” Mutula said.





Mutula further stated that that NASA will register victory with over five million votes.





He concluded by saying that Kenyans have faith in NASA adding that no amount of intimidation will stop Kenyans from voting for Raila Odinga and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka.



