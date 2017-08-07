HERE is UHURU/RUTO’s latest plan of rigging RAILA ODINGA’s victory on TUESDAY

Monday August 7, 2017-

Kisii county leaders have slammed the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for classifying the vote rich county as one of the counties with poor network coverage.





On Saturday, IEBC in a statement said 11,155 polling stations countrywide are outside the range of 3G and 4G network coverage.





"The commission has undertaken the following measures to enhance transmission rate: instructed presiding officers to move where there is network coverage ... provisioned satellite devices," IEBC said in a statement.





But Kisii leaders led by Governor James Ongwae said IEBC's announcement is "suspect and objectionable".





"Before he was killed, IEBC ICT manager Chris Msando was on TV explaining that there will be no manual transmission of results," Ongwae said on Sunday





He said the move is a plot by Jubilee and IEBC of rigging NASA leader, Raila Odinga’s victory on Tuesday.



