Here is the IDENTITY of 3 PEOPLE who have been ARRESTED in CONNECTION with MUSANDO’s MURDER

Wednesday August 2, 2017-

Police in Nairobi have arrested three individuals in connection with the death of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission(IEBC) ICT manager, Christopher Musando.





According to detectives investigating the gruesome murder, the deceased is said to have been spotted at Club 7 along Koinange Street with his clandestine lover Caroline Ngumbu and another man.





Musando and Ngumbu were found killed in Kikuyu and their bodies dumped in Muguga forest on Saturday.





A waiter of the club has already been arrested and he has told police that that the man left earlier but Msando and Ngumbu left at around 1am.





The detectives have also arrested two other men who will be paraded to the public on Thursday.



The bodies of Msando and Ngumbu were taken to City Mortuary at 11.50am on Saturday.





Meanwhile, detectives have contacted two mobile phone service providers to obtain phone records to determine individual(s) Msando called before his death.



