Here is the hilarious moment a Man is slapped during live KTN interview (VIDEO)

Monday, 07 August 2017 - This video of man getting slapped hard after interrupting KTN journalist during the live interview has gone viral.





The idiot tried to interrupt journalist Murimi Mwangi as he was reporting live from Kerugoya in Kirinyaga County on KTN's Kivumbi 2017 election coverage hosted by Michelle Ngele.

The poor chap got a rude awakening with a slap that was broadcast world over.





It is not clear who the man who slapped the one interrupting the KTN journalist is.





See the video below.



