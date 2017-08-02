HERE is the amount RUTO has given MIKE SONKO to oust DIRTY KIDERO in AUGUST

Wednesday August 2, 2017-

Deputy President William Ruto has reportedly offered some financial assistance to Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant, Mike Sonko, who is planning to oust current Nairobi governor, Dr Evans Kidero during the August 8th poll.





For the last few months Sonko has been struggling to campaign since he appeared to be running out of campaign cash.





But last week, Ruto gave Sonko Sh 96 million to campaign in Nairobi.





It is said among campaign activities Sonko intends to splash the money on is running unprecedented documentaries about his Sonko Rescue Team’s successes on all leading TV stations and mounting serious road shows for the remaining five days to the polls.





Sonko with his running mate , Polycarp Igathe, are also expected to tour all estates of Nairobi before the closure of the campaign period on Sunday.



