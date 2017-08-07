Here are names of nine individuals who are colluding with CHILOBA to steal RAILA ODINGA's victory on TUESDAY

Monday August 7, 2017

-With less than 24 hours remaining to the August 8 general election, National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has accused IEBC CEO, Ezra Chiloba of planning to rig his victory in August.





According to Raila, Chiloba has been meeting top Jubilee officials at a house in Kileleshwa where they plan how to steal NASA victory on August 8th.





"We have credible information about covert meetings that the commission CEO , Ezra Chiloba has been having in a house in Kileleshwa with part of the secretariat staff and senior Jubilee operatives geared towards sabotaging the successful conduct of the elections by the commission,” said NASA co principal Musalia Mudavadi.





Mudavadi also named nine people who are part of the cartel that is planning to rig the August 8th general election.





The nine include, IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba, IEBC deputy director of research, Dr Kamindo, Anne Nderitu, Josephat Yegon, Mohammed Hassan, Amos Gatheca, Mr Kingori Mwangi, CIP Birech and AIGP Barumau.



