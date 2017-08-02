He was helplessly calling God- That moment a Bishop in Nyeri was caught feasting his brother’s wife(VIDEO).

, 07:06

Wednesday, August 2, 2017-There was drama in Skuta area in Nyeri after a bishop was busted having  nice time with his brother-in-law’s pregnant wife.
According to the bishop’s brother-in-law, the rogue man of God has been feasting on his wife for long.
But his proverbial forty days reached after his wife and brother-in-law set a trap for him.

He was caught p@nts down and given a dog’s beating.

 Watch video how.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.

  1. Anonymous
    2 August 2017 at 10:27

    LOL At 1.39 bibi yake anauliza "amegongwa sana?"

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno