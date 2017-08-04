Has UHURU’S wife realized her husband will lose to RAILA? See what she said out of desperation

Friday August 4, 2017

-First Lady Margret Kenyatta has gone out fully to campaign for her husband Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of the next week’s General Election.





Speaking to a group of women in Kiambu, Maggy made a strong case for Uhuru’s re-election, saying Kenyans should not abandon him because he needs them now more than ever to stay in power.





He noted that the Jubilee Government under the leadership of her husband has improved health and education and would do much if reelected.





Besides, she said Uhuru has done a lot for the country especially for women and children and therefore deserves a second and last term.





“I plead with you my fellow women, please remember how valuable your vote is, I urge you to secure the votes of your children and your husbands and I plead if you hear me, to vote for Uhuru Kenyatta as our President,” Maggy said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



