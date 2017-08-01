Has MANDAGO endorsed RAILA ODINGA for presidency in August? – SHOCKING DETAILS.

Tuesday August 1, 2017-

Uasin Gishu Governor, Jackson Mandago, has accused Deputy President William Ruto of sponsoring his arch-rival Bundotich Kiprop, also known as Buzeki, to dethrone him in August.





Though Buzeki is an independent candidate, Ruto is alleged to be funding his campaigns despite promising to support Mandago who won the Jubilee Party nominations in May.





According to impeccable sources, Mandago is currently campaigning for National Super Alliance (NASA) after Ruto shortchanged him.





By warming up to NASA, Mandago is wooing Luos, Kisii and Luhya communities to support for his re-election and also support NASA presidential candidate , Raila Odinga.





Mandago’s move will significantly increase NASA chances of winning the Presidency because the arithmetic is changing.





With Raila’s popularity breaking borders, Mandago‘s re-election will be a walk in the park if communities supporting NASA turn up in large numbers and vote for his re-election next Tuesday.



