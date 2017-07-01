GREED! How SGR employees are making millions daily stealing from Kenyans(Shameful Evidence)

This goes to those that have paid or will be paying for SGR tickets using their cards. Last Saturday, i went to the station in Syokimau to buy tickets - 4 kids (350 each) and 2 adults (700 each). The total was 2800 and i handed my card for the gentleman serving me to process payment. He gave me the card machine to enter my pin to initiate the payment.

Unfortunately, the response was a decline. This was the weekend that KCB systems were down so i wasn't shocked. I paid with c ash and collected my tickets and the receipt of the declined transaction. When i got home, i was shocked to realise that the SGR employee had entered 7000 as the payment amount on the card machine. I tried complaining at both stations in Nairobi and Mombasa but was shifted between KRA and SGR employees with no one promising to investigate to find out if this was an error or an attempt to steal from me.

The overall feeling was since no money was lost, i should just let it go. My problem is someone attempted to steal from me and has probably stolen from others like me. Please be careful when using your cards to pay at SGR or any other place for that matter. Before putting your pin, ensure that the amount entered is the actual amount.





VIA DAVID OPONDO.

The Kenyan DAILY POST