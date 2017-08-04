GOING VIRAL: This street kid has an important message for all Kenyans ahead of polls.

Friday, August 04, 2017- This video of a street kid urging Kenyans to maintain peace during and after the Tuesday elections has gone viral.





The young man by the name Benson Njoroge calls on Kenyans not to fight each other because of political differences.





He says life will go on after the hotly contested elections.





Watch the video below.

This is for you Kenyans and politicians, LOUD AND CLEAR. Coming from him in the street where it always begin #kenyantraffic pic.twitter.com/mDnnWvZOJa — Kenyan Traffic (@KenyanTraffic) August 3, 2017



