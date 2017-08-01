GEORGE SOROS has given RAILA SH 530 million to overthrow UHURU and RUTO in August – EVIDENCE

Tuesday August 1, 2017

-Hungarian –American philanthropist, George Soros, has funded National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, with Sh 530 million to oust the Jubilee government.





Soros, who is known for funding rebels in Central and West Africa ,gave Raila Odinga the money through Key Empowerment Foundation Kenya.





Key Empowerment Foundation Kenya is a Non Government Organization registered under the name of Raila Odinga‘s daughter Rosemary Odinga.





In 2010 Soros was voted as “ the single most destructive leftist demagogue in US”





Using Open Society as a conduit, Soros has given more than Sh 700 billion to a who’s who of left-wing groups.





Soros has repeatedly said that he sees himself as a messianic figure and he brags that he can rescue Africa from poverty using his own money.





Kenya government has already freezed Key Empowerment Foundation Kenya's accounts .

Here is the Evidence…









The Kenyan DAILY POST