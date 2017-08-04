Game over! These are the votes that UHURU has earmarked to ‘rig’ RAILA ODINGA with next week

Friday August 4, 2017 -President Uhuru Kenyatta has exuded confidence of beating former Prime Minister Raila Odinga of National Super Alliance (NASA) in the upcoming General Election.





Speaking in Kitui County yesterday, Uhuru said he will beat Raila Odinga by a landslide compared to 2013.





He note that given what Jubilee has done for the last four and a half years, he has gained more ground than in 2013 and will beat Raila by more than 3 million votes.





The President also chided Raila over his rigging claims saying the Opposition was setting stage to reject the outcome of the polls and inciting cause violence.





“In 2013, we won fair and square, beating our competitors by almost 800,000 votes. Persistent claims that the elections were rigged will not stop us from beating them again by more than three million votes,” said Uhuru.





