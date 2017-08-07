Four PRESIDING OFFICERS sacked for trying to STEAL ELECTION in favour of RAILA ODINGA

Monday August 7, 2017-

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has sacked four presiding officers after the commission discovered that they had links with National Super Alliance (NASA).





The four have been employed to oversee election in four polling stations in the NASA stronghold of Vihiga County.





However, after investigations it was established that the four had been gazetted in the opposition list of nominees.





Investigations showed that the four are county assembly nominees for the Amani National Congress (ANC), an affiliate of NASA.





The IEBC contracts with officials have already been terminated and is expected that Deputy Presiding Officers (DPO) will stand in their place.





National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, and his men are yet to speak about the sacking of the four thieves.



