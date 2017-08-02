Forget Kim Kardashian’s fake B()()TY! Here is the woman with the S£XI£ST derriere in the world. (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Lifestyle 07:20
Wednesday, August 02, 2017- Kim Kardashian and Nicki Minaj step aside with your fake packages, Brazilian model and actress, Suelyn Medeiros is the new b()()ty queen in the world.
Thanks to what her mama gave her, Suelyn has starred in several movies and videos as a vixen, building a multimillion-dollar personal business empire in the process.
Check out her photos below.
