For RAILA ODINGA to become PRESIDENT a few people must DIE – Is MUSANDO one of the CASULTIES?

Tuesday August 1, 2017-

Last year, Nairobi County ODM chairman, George Aladwa ,said few

people will have to die for National Super Alliance(NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga to become President in August.





Aladwa, who is currently vying for Makadara parliamentary seat, on ODM ticket, was captured in the 2-minute-long video defending Raila Odinga against allegations that he fixed Deputy President William Ruto at the International Criminal Court(ICC).





“Raila ndio akuwe president, lazima watu wakufe kiasi. Kwani kuna makosa gani? Na sisi apana watu wa kutishwa tishwa! Lazima Raila anende mbele,” Aladwa said.





Now Kenyans are asking Aladwa to come clean on his remarks since Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) ICT Manager, Christopher Musando was killed on Saturday.





“Aladwa and Tinga, pls tell Kenyans, how many more Mulembe son's have to go for you to get this presidency?” Cosmas Wanyama asked on Twitter in connection with Musando's murder.





Aladwa is yet to comment on the issue.



