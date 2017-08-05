Even UHURU’S friend LOWASSA from Tanzania now knows RAILA is next President-See what he told Uhuru

Saturday August 5, 2017 -President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday campaigned at Suswa in Narok before heading to Nairobi’s Uhuru Park to mark the second last day of his Jubilee campaigns ahead of the Tuesday’s General Election.





Uhuru, accompanied by his Deputy, William Ruto, were joined by Tanzanian Opposition Leader Edward Lowassa of Chadema Party, who campaigned for him, warning his fellow Maasais not to joke with their votes by giving them to NASA leader Raila Odinga.





Lowassa, who only recently led his Chadema Party to endorse the re-election of Uhuru, urged the Maasai community to vote for Uhuru Kenyatta, whom he said loves Kenya and her neighbors.





However, Lowassa advised President Uhuru Kenyatta to prepare to lose the elections to Raila Odinga even as he hopes to win, saying this year’s race was right and anything can happen.





Uhuru took to social media to reveal what exactly Lowassa told him three days to the election.





“Today my friend Lowassa campaigned for me in his stronghold of Suswa, Narok. He also advised me how to be an Opposition Leader,” Uhuru said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST







