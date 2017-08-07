Emotional send off for the Rugby Star who was killed by thugs in Kasarani, PHOTOs to make you cry.

Sunday, August 7, 2017 -KCB rugby star who was killed by armed thugs in Kasarani was laid to rest in an emotional burial.

James Kilonzo was shot dead at Sunton Area in Kasarani when he was withdrawing money from an Mpesa.

The armed thugs shot him in the chest and left him writhing in pain before walking away.

Although the thugs were captured on CCTV executing their evil mission, no arrest has been made.

Here are photos of Kilonzo’s emotional send off.