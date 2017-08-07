CRAZY: This S#XY LADY broke her neck while twerking on head-stand (VIDEO)

Monday, August 07, 2017- This s3xy lady tried to show off her twerking prowess but regrets immediately.





She accidentally twisted and snapped her neck to the horror of other club goers.





From the video which has now gone viral, the lady can be seen getting into position for the dance and trying to find her balance.





She lifts her legs into the air and as soon as she feels she's found her balance, she raises her legs higher and begins to twerk but she rolled over and her neck snapped painfully.





Watch the video below.



