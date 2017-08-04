CHRIS MUSANDO died a POOR MAN – His FAMILY desperately cries for HELP

Friday August 4, 2017

-The family of slain Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) ICT manager, Christopher Musando, has appealed to well-wishers to help the raise funds for his burial.





Musando was killed last weekend together with his clandestine lover, Caroline Ngumbu.





Preliminary police investigations show that Musando was killed in a love triangle. Six people have been arrested in connection with Musando‘s murder.





"The money will help in offsetting the funeral expenses," said one of the family members.





One of the funds drives will take place today (Friday) at United Kenya Club next to St Paul's Chapel starting 5:30 pm.





Msando's family said those who will not be able to attend can use the Mpesa pay bill number 952777 and his name as the account number.





The slain IEBC official will be buried on Saturday August 19 at Lifunga Kobiero village in Ugenya, Siaya County.





An autopsy revealed that Musando was strangled to death.





"He died from strangulation and had incisions on his right arm but the rest of his body was intact," Government chief Pathologist, Dr Johannsen Oduor said.



