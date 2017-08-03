CHILOBA now reveals the exact time that CHEBUKATI will declare the winner between UHURU and RAILA

Thursday August 3, 2017 -Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has revealed the exact time that it will announce the final Presidential results after the next week’s election.





Speaking during an interview on JKL Live, IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba revealed that the Constitution gives the commission 7 days to announce the Presidential results, but noted they working on the system to ensure they release the final tally much earlier than the anticipate 7 days.





Chiloba indicated that IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati may announce the results after four days and not seven after the closure of the polling stations on the 8th of this month.





“It will all depend on the efficiency of counting the results and network connectivity. Our projection is not more than 4 days,” Chiloba said.





