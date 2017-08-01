CAPITAL FM employee believes some ladies can’t afford a luxury lifestyle without using their V@G!N@.

Tuesday, August 01, 2017- Controversial Capital FM radio producer, Joe Muchiri, reckons that most women will not afford a flashy lifestyle without the help of their ‘NUNU’





He wrote on twitter: “Hey some ladies if you were not allowed to use your v@g!n@ for a year would you still be able to afford the lifestyle you live today.”





















See the post below that rubbed many ladies the wrong way.



