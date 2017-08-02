BOMET GOVERNOR ISAAC RUTO is going home NEXT WEEK. – See the CODED MESSAGE in BOMET

Wednesday August 2, 2017

-National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders are today expected to pitch tent in Bomet County where they are expected to popularise their presidential bid in a region perceived to be Jubilee Party stronghold.





Leading the charge is NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga who launched Water project in the vote rich county.





Residents who witnessed the launch of the water project said this was a desperate attempt by Ruto after sensing defeat in the looming general election.





Ruto, who is also Chama Cha Mashinani(CCM) party leader will face off with Jubilee‘s Joyce Laboso who is tipped as the next governor of Bomet by different pollsters.





Here are some comments from Bomet residents.





“ Isaac ruto was ranked with Kidero as the most corrupt governors .We are voting out this looter .he is a thief useless Bomet county,” Samson Kipkorir wrote.





“ Water project launched by NASA flag bearer is such a desperate move to woe votes. Bomet county residents’ wameamua. We voting out Isaac Rutto ,” Weldon Korir wrote.





Here is a photo spotted near Kapkatet Grounds where Ruto and Raila are expected to hold a rally.



