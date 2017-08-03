BOINNET reveals shocking information about MSANDO’s murder and the people who might have killed him

Thursday August 3, 2017 -Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet has exuded confidence that the killers of the ICT Manager at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Chris Msando, would be known very soon.





Speaking on Thursday, Boinnet revealed that already 6 people have recorded statement in relation to Msando’s killing.





Besides, the police were pursuing four more persons of interest in the gruesome murder.





This comes a day after a postmortem conducted on Msando’s body indicated that he was hit on the head with a blunt object and strangled to death by his killers.





Boinnet noted that the detectives were keen on completing a trail of Msando’s last movement with the hope that it will lead them to his killers.





Among those being pursued is a woman who was captured by the CCTV in Msando’s vehicles the night he died.



