Blow to UHURU/RUTO as IEBC bans Jubilee campaigns in Bungoma-LUSAKA now going home

Friday August 4, 2017 -The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has banned political campaigns in Bungoma County three days to the next week’s General Election.





The commission banned Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka, who is also the Jubilee point man in Western Kenya, as well as his arch rival, Wycliffe Wangamati, from campaigning.





The two were found culpable of chaos and violence that erupted last week during the burial of Lusaka’s campaign coordinator who was shot dead by unknown people two weeks ago.





During the incident, Wangamati’s supporters arrived at the funeral playing loud music and singing NASA praises, a move that angered Lusaka and his supporters to clash with them.





Three people were seriously injured during the ensuing fight and property damaged.





The burial ceremony was temporarily disrupted before normalcy returned after the intervention of the police.



