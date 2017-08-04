Blow to RAILA as former ODM Senate aspirant in Nairobi, CHAPIA CHAPIA, endorses SAKAJA of Jubilee

Friday August 4, 2017 -A former ODM aspirant for the Nairobi Senate Gabriel Bukachi, popularly known as Chapia Chapia, has decamped that the Raila Odinga-led party and endorsed Jubilee candidate Johnson Sakaja.





Chapia Chapia, whose nomination as ODM candidate was revoked and the ticket given to Edwin Sifuna, vowed to mobilize his supporters to vote for Sakaja, saying ODM and NASA cannot be trusted.





He revealed that Raila Odinga chased him from ODM for being ‘poor’ and thus the reason for supporting Sakaja.





“I was chased away from ODM because they said they don’t want poor people. So I have decamped and from today, I Chapia Chapia will support Johnson Sakaja,” Chapia Chapia said.





Chapia Chapia had won the ODM ticket to contest for the Nairobi Senatorial seat unopposed bit was snatched the ticket and handed to Sifuna for free because he was poor and could not fund the party.



