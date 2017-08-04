Blow as DONALD TRUMP bans Kenyans from going to America-See what he did

Friday August 4, 2017 -Kenyans may soon find themselves barred from traveling to the United States of America.





This after US President Donald Trump suspended the Green Card Lottery program which was seeing many Kenyans getting US citizenship.





Trump endorsed a legislation to end the 27-years old Diversity Immigrant Visa Program which has seen 17, 000 Kenyans attain permanent citizenship in the US.





Instead, the US President joined other Republican Senators in coming up with a proposal to establish a merit-based US system that would award visas on the basis of applicant’s job skills.





“This legislation would eliminate the outdated Diversity Visa Program which serves questionable economic and humanitarian interests,” the White House said.





Trump and the Republican Senators noted that while some view the current Green Card Lottery Program as a symbol of American virtue and generosity, it is actually a symbol that is not committed to working class Americans and must be changed.



