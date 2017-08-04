BIG BLOW to UHURU as SEVEN TRADE UNIONS endorses RAILA ODINGA – UHURU has failed Kenyans BIG TIME!

Friday August 4, 2017-

National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, on Friday received a huge boost after seven trade unions endorsed his presidential bid.





The seven trade unions includes; Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT), Kenya University Staff Union, Dock Workers Union, University Academic Staff Union, Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union and the Kenya National Union of Nurses.





Addressing the press on Friday, KNUT secretary general, Wilson Sossion, said the seven trade unions and its members will vote for Raila Odinga for president.





"Jubilee government has perfected the act of criminalizing every worker in this country. They have taken teachers, doctors, and nurses to court for demanding their rights,” said Sossion.





Sossion, who has been promised a nominated seat by Raila Odinga, said NASA has taken care of all workers' interest in the country.





"Doctors were on strike for 100 days. Jubilee did not care. As we are speaking nurses strike is 61 days. As workers of this country, we cannot continue to suffer under Jubilee," he said.





"We have the numbers and on Tuesday we will vote for NASA." he added.



