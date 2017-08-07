BETTY KYALLO finally reveals how OKARI has been embarrassing her parents and the reason she dumped him

Monday, August 7, 2017 -KTN anchor, Betty Kyallo, has for the first time revealed juicy details of her troubled marriage with Okari during an interview with a local monthly magazine.

Betty talked to True Love magazine and revealed that during her traditional wedding, Okari stood her up and refused to pick her calls.

He really embarrassed her family, especially her mum and dad.

“ I needed to find out what time their entourage would arrive but he didn’t pick up my call. I tried calling him again after an hour and once again it went unanswered.” She said.

This was embarrassing to Betty’s mother because she had invited almost 250 friends from her chama and they had used alot of money to prepare for the traditional wedding.

“My dad wanted to go out and tell everyone what was happening but I told him that I would go. I started by thanking them for coming and then I told them that things didn’t work out. I would sense that nobody understood what I was talking about but I let them know that I was grateful to have them home since we had not connected for a long time.” She added.

Betty’s parents advised her to break up with Okari after he embarrassed her family infront of invited guests but she gave them a deaf ear.

She continued dating Okari and later planned for a second traditional wedding ceremony which was supposed to take place when their daughter turned a year older.

This time round, the ceremony also flopped.

It was attended by only 10 people.

“We then decided that when Ivanna turned one, we would have the wedding. The second traditional wedding was attended by only 10 people. My mum and dad were the only ones present from the family. But ultimately, it was not the marriage ceremony I had dreamed of. ” She added.



They later held a private wedding where they became husband and wife but the marriage lasted for less than 6 months.

No wonder she dumped Okari like rotten cabbage.