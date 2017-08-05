BARRACK MULUKA is a TOILET ANALYST – See how he is confusing RAILA ODINGA’S supporters with FAKE NUMBERS

Saturday August 5, 2017

-Renowned political analyst, Barrack Muluka, has said National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, will beat President Uhuru Kenyatta next week because he has ‘Tyranny of numbers’.

In an article he wrote in one of the major dailies, Muluka who was once Raila Odinga’s political advisor, said tyranny of numbers favours Raila Odinga in 2017.





He said Jubilee strongholds such as Elgeyo Marakwet, Uasin Gishu, Nandi, Nakuru, Kericho, Bomet, Murang'a, Kiambu, Nyeri, Nyandarua, Embu, Meru, West Pokot and Laikipia have about 7.4 million registered voters.





He said NASA strongholds including Kakamega, Trans Nzoia, Bungoma, Busia, Vihiga, Kisumu, Siaya, Migori, Homa Bay, Kisii, Nyamira, Turkana, Lamu, Mombasa, Taita Taveta, Kwale, Kilifi, Makueni, Machakos and Kitui we are talking of 8.2 million votes.





“If NASA voters turn out in big numbers or huge percentages to vote, then Uhuru will go home,” said Muluka.





However , Muluka seems be one of the toilet analyst since he did not include , Kirinyaga , Baringo and Tharaka Nithi counties which are Jubilee strongholds and have more than 1 million registered voters combined.



