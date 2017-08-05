At last! MSANDO’s killers arrested while fleeing in Uganda-They were in the same car they used to kill him

Saturday August 5, 2017 -The possible killers of former IEBC ICT Manager Chris Msando have been arrested.





The killers were arrested while fleeing to avoid the Kenyan authorities who were after them after committing the heinous crime.





A vehicle they were traveling in, a black Toyota Fortuner with Ugandan number plates, which is believed to have been used by the Msando’s killers on the day they murdered him was nabbed in Uganda.





Ugandan Flying Squad officers intercepted the vehicle at Pabbo Sub-county, Amuru District in Northern Uganda yesterday afternoon and arrested the three suspects.





The suspects have been identified as Mathew Butia, a Kenyan national, and Mr. Joseph Okongo and Moses Goloba both Ugandans.





The suspects are said to have entered Uganda through Malaba border post in Tororo District and were headed to Juba, South Sudan.



