Apart from SPONSORS, here are other MEN likely to have S£X with your girlfriend without your knowledge.Gossip and Drama, Lifestyle 01:40
He has come up with a list of men who are likely to have s3x with your girlfriend without your knowledge.
They include, young politicians, rich kids, those guys who do the “wash wash”(fake money) business, drug dealers, Nigerian f**** boys who are all over Nairobi and photographers who give lady free photo-shoots in exchange for s3x.
This is what he posted.
This is what he posted.