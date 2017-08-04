Another NASA Governor quits just after Raila Odinga’s visit-This is a game changer

Friday August 4, 2017 -Kisumu ODM gubernatorial candidate Prof. Peter Anyang Nyongo has received a shot in the arm after ANC candidate quit the race to support him.





Peter Omolo stepped down from the race in favour of Peter Anyang Nyongo during a NAS rally attended by Raila Odinga, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula in Kisumu yesterday.





Omolo begged his supporters to vote for Nyongo saying the Kisumu Senator was the best man for the job.





“I have decided to back Nyongo after wider consultations with my supporters. We all have the capacity to be Governors but we can only have one Governor at a time,” Omolo said.





Nyongo and his running mate Mathew Owili welcomed the endorsement, saying Omolo had made the bold move and that he will never let down the people of Kisumu.





The endorsement now spells doom for the incumbent Jack Ranguma who is running as an Independent candidate.



