ANGRY UHURU reads riot act to CHIEFS after he was HECKLED and BOOED in MAKUENI.Editor's Choice 08:30
Wednesday, 02 August 2017-President Uhuru Kenyatta has accused Makueni chiefs of working closely with NASA and threatened to punish them after he was heckled and booed on Wednesday morning in Wote Town.
Uhuru was forced to cut short his speech as the rowdy crowd chanted pro-Nasa slogans.
According to State House Director of digital media and Diaspora, Dennis Itumbi, supporters of NASA running mate Kalonzo Musyoka heckled the President while shouting "Harambee....Nasa!".
Uhuru claimed that the chiefs are using motorcycles provided for them by the Jubilee government to campaign for the opposition.
On the same breath, a visibly irked Uhuru warned voters against hanging around the polling station after casting their ballots and asked voters to go home after doing their civic duty.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
fffff
Choices have consequences
Motorbikes are not for Jubilee but from our Taxes
The heckling by the crowd shows how stupid the NASA Kamba leaders from Makueni are. Instead of hiring foolish youths to go and heckle the president, the leaders should have kept away from the president's campaign rally. These leaders have become robots they just follow what Kalonzo has told them to do without questioning the wisdom behind it. Hence ukambani will forever remain poor and backward if these robot leaders are the ones expected to lead the Kambas.
vote and go home, so we can steal